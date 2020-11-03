Basic Human Rights Threatened by New Supreme Court Justice

By Gabriela Mendez

“The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president,” said Mitch McConnell, senate majority leader, in 2016 when Obama nominated Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court during his term after Justice Antonin Scalia passed away.

The Senate Judiciary Committee had 125 days before the election to do the confirmation process for Garland but declined Obama’s nomination stating it was too close to the election.

Meanwhile, with Trump’s nomination they had 28 days before the election to nominate Trump’s Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barret and they are already in the final steps to place her in the Court.

But, they still haven’t had the time to pass any sort of coronavirus relief bill but can confirm a supreme court nominee in almost 30 days shows you what this government really cares about.

Where Thursday, Oct. 22, the Senate Judiciary Committee moved to advance the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrey for the Supreme Court with the vote being six to three with a conservative majority.

This will be Trump’s third nomination for the Supreme Court and as we all know he really does pick the best of the best for the American People. From someone who sexually assaulted a woman to a strong conservative woman who is on a role in taking away basic human rights.

Also, the diversity Trump has offered the Supreme Court is majorly white.

But the main point is with this nomination moving so quickly and the person who was chosen to take Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat it has been met with mass scritunity from the democratic side.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG) is an icon when it comes to fighting against discriminaton and is someone who fought her whole career for women to be seen as equal as men. She used her position to insist for a world where education, employment, housing, health care, civil rights and environmental justice represent the common good.

Amy barret is the complete opposite to the notorious RBG where Barret’s record shows she is anti-feminism and may cause more damage than good to the American People.

Where she is set on taking away women’s right for abortions and has stated to overturn Roe v Wade if she were given the chance. But most importantly she is set on following through with Trump’s goal in taking away the affordable healthcare act that over 22 million American people depend on.

One of RBG’s dying wishes was to fill her seat after the election and it was ignored. And the Trump’s administration thought it would be okay to use RBG’s famous, “Notorious” nickname given to her for being someone who fights for others and to give it to a woman who stands against everything RBG stood for. It is an insult to all the people who are deathly afraid of what will come with this new supreme court judge once she is confirmed.

If the republican’s believes that a person who cannot state all of the five freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment of the U.S. constitution but most importantly cannot remember one of them being the right to protest speaks volume to her ideas and values of peoples rights.

Amy Coney Barrett is a threat to women and people’s basic human rights in America all over with her conservative rulings in the past this nomination should haven’t even been allowed to get as far as it has.

Just because someone seems “qualified” doesn’t mean they are. This nomination was just another one of Trump’s and the republican party measures in making sure our government is red. They have the control which sets a threat to democracy. If there is an unbalance in power, as there has been for a few years now, will the people ever be ruled by a government who seeks for the betterment of their day to day lives and their rights?

That seat should be filled by someone who is an ally to the people and will rule on cases correctly, not someone who is already bought and filled with conservative ideas.