A New Take on Nostalgic Halloween Films

By Lisa Striffolino

Cast members from Hocus Pocus and Halloweentown are coming back to your screens this spooky season for one-time-only virtual events that you can attend from the comfort of your own home.

A few of the actors from the 1998 film Halloweentown will be participating in a Halloween Virtual Experience on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Kimberly J Brown, Judith Hoag, and Daniel Kountz who played Marnie, Gwen, and Kal on the film, respectively, will be coming together for a free live stream Q&A through Galaxycon.com. Also on Galaxycon, fans of the Halloween classic have the option to purchase two-minute one-on-one virtual chats with each individual cast member after the livestream, as well as the option to purchase autographed photos and posters.

The free livestream Q&A will begin at 4 p.m. on Halloween night, and the pre-purchased video chats will begin at 5 p.m. Rates for the video chats begin at $50, and autographs start at $40.

By registering to watch the free livestream at 5 p.m., you are also automatically entered to win a free virtual one-on-one call with your favorite Halloweentown cast member. The winner will be notified on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The cast of the 1993 film Hocus Pocus, another Halloween classic, will be reuniting on screen for a one-time-only virtual event on Friday, Oct. 30.

The iconic Sanderson trio, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, will be back together in “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters, A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover.” This one-time-only virtual premiere will not be broadcasted again after the listed date and time, and will be hosted by Elvira, Mistress of the Dark and featuring celebrities such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert, and Meryl Streep.

Two out of three Sanderson sisters took photos of themselves decked out in their characters’ costumes on social media, encouraging fans to check out the event.

This one-hour virtual event will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday evening. Tickets are priced at $10 and can be purchased at nyrpshop.org. After you purchase a ticket, a personalized access link will be emailed to you to use for the event.

All proceeds from the Hocus Pocus reunion will benefit the New York Restoration Project, which is a fundraiser that Midler runs to restore parks and gardens throughout New York City.

More information on each event can be found on galaxycon.com and nyrpshop.org.