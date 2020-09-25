Tiger King’s Carol Baskin joins Dancing with the Stars

By Loren Adams

ABC is back in the ballroom. On Monday, Sept. 14, “Dancing With The Stars” returned to TV The show is back for its 29 season with a new group of stars and a new host.

This season of Dancing With The Stars is now hosted by a supermodel Tyra Banks and has a new lineup. The lineup consists of pro football athlete, Vernon Davis; Grammy Award winning singer, Nelly; National Basketball Association (NBA) superstar, Charles Oakley; Emmy Award winning host, Jeannie Mai; and Disney Channel star, Skai Jackson just to name a few.

However, Carole Baskin, another star in this new lineup, has been making headlines. Baskin, an animal activist, has gained attention on social media and various headlines this past year after being featured in the 2020 Netflix documentary series, Tiger King. According to Jordan Moreua, a writer for Variety,“Carole Baskin who starred in the Netflix’s documentary Tiger King has been facing scrutiny over the disappearance of her husband Don Lewis in 1997.”

The disappearance of her husband sparked a debate on social media after the release of Tiger King. Viewers and even a few people who were interviewed on the documentary have alleged that Baskin killed her husband by feeding him to the tigers and eliminating any excess evidence in a meat grinder. Since there has been an increase of interest after the debut of the documentary, a Florida sheriff decided to reopen the investigation.

On the season premiere Baskin was a standout contestant. The first night of competition “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor was the song choice of the night with her dancing partner Pash Pashkov. Baskin’s and Pashkov’s performance ended up being one of the lowest ranked performances of the night, receiving 11 out of 30 points from the judges.

Nonetheless, Baskin was not the only one to make an appearance. During commercial break the daughters of Don Lewis came out with an ad with their family attorney asking for justice for their father and hope for his return. According to Variety, the family is offering $100,000 and asked viewers to provide any information they may have related to this ongoing investigation.

In an interview with CNN, Baskin said, “I believe their actions are just a publicity stunt, but if it helps us find Don, then that will be a huge relief.”