Little-Known Coffee Spots in Tampa Bay

By Kennedy Haugen

From the Starbucks located on The University of Tampa’s campus to the Buddy Brew down West Kennedy Boulevard, the coffee options near campus can become quite bland. Here are some coffee shops around Tampa and St. Petersburg to change things up from the usual options.

The Bunker

1907 N. 19th St., Ybor City, FL 33605

The Bunker is located in Ybor City in one of the many historic buildings lining its main streets. The Bunker is an independent counter-service cafe that features local roasted coffees, teas steeped to order and home cooked food. The coffee shop also features music, art and community events. For more information, hours and the menu, check out their website: https://bunkerybor.com/

Foundation Coffee Co.

10020 Carr Rd, Riverview, FL 33569

Foundation Coffee Co. is located in Riverview, just outside of Tampa. Foundation Coffee Co. aims to give customers an experience different from visiting a huge chain coffee shop like Starbucks or Dunkin Donuts. They offer handcrafted coffee and espresso drinks, an expanding tea bar and fresh food options. Outside of the food and drinks Foundation Coffee Co. offers, the atmosphere of the shop is different from other shops. Foundation Coffee Co. is inside of a custom built trailer with a side that opens up to a private patio, with pergolas, fire pits, and water features underneath a grandfather oak tree. The coffee shop is also pet friendly.

For more information, hours and the menu, check out their website: https://foundationcoffee.co/

Black Crow Coffee Co.

Grand Central District – 2161 1st Ave S

Historic Old Northeast – 722 2nd St N

Black Crow Coffee Co. has two locations in St. Pete in the Grand Central District and Historic Old Northeast. The coffee shop offers a comfortable environment for everyone, with a variety of coffees, teas and foods. Black Crow Coffee Co. has achieved the status of being zero waste. The coffee shop diverts 90% of their waste from the landfill through composting, recycling, education and training, and intentional design.

Make sure to check out their website at www.blackcrowcoffeeco.com

The Haus Coffee Shop

3690 East Bay Drive, Suite Y, Largo, FL 33771

The Haus Coffee Shop is family owned and located in Largo, FL. The shop features a menu that boasts everything from breakfast and lunch, coffees, teas, and an expanding list of beer, wine and cider. The Haus Coffee Shop offers a welcoming and friendly environment for anyone to spend time with friends or for studying while enjoying their beverage and food.

For more information about The Haus Coffee shop, check out their website:

http://www.thehauscoffeeshop.com/home.html

Ohana Coffee Kava Tea

11540 Walsingham Rd, Largo, FL 33778

Ohana Coffee Kava Tea is located in Largo and set out to offer a comfortable community for everyone from college students studying to businessmen holding meetings. Ohana Coffee’s menu consists of high quality, kava and botanical drinks. The coffee shop features many options for anyone who is gluten free or vegan. Customers can sign up for their mailing list and receive specials for every day of the week, ranging from $2 large coffees to all you can drink Kava for $15.

For more information, hours and the menu, check out their website: https://ohanacoffeekavatea.com/

Coffee Speaks N Tea Talks

19651 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Suite C2/C3, Tampa, FL 33647

Coffee Speaks N Tea Talks sets out to give customers an experience different from the mundane and typical aesthetic found in “cookie-cutter” chains. The shop creates a locally inspired, modern and creative setting for customers. Coffee Speaks N Tea Talks offers espresso and coffee beverages either hot, iced or blended, focusing on quality, consistency and scalability. For more information, hours and the menu, check out their website: https://coffeespeaksnteatalks.com/