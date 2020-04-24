A bright side to professional sports

by Robin Bakker

After going at least a month without sports, we finally might have hope. According to Anthony Fauci, one of the leading doctors in charge of the coronavirus response team, he said the only way we can get sports back, is if there is no audience.

Of course, it would also depend on the sports organization to make the decision and if they closely monitor their players. “Nobody comes to the stadiums. Put [athletes] in big hotels, wherever you want to play. Keep them well-surveilled, but have them tested like every week and make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their families and just let them play the season out,” said Fauci during a Snapchat show, “Good Morning America.”

In the middle of March, the NBA suspended the season after a few players were diagnosed with the virus. Soon after the NHL and MLS followed. The following week the MLB suspended the spring training and pushed back the regular season, according to an article in the LAtimes.

The commissioner of the NBA, Adam Silver, said that he initially thought the suspension would last 30 days, but now it seems the season could resume in mid-to-late June. However, there can’t be a definite decision until they can talk after Friday, May 1. And, if the NBA finds a rapid response test for the virus, they will finish all the games in Las Vegas.

Because the NHL has already completed a high majority of their regular season games, many rumors have been going around. Deputy Commissioner of the NHL, Bill Daly, said, “I think we have had a meaningful regular season in terms of separating potential playoff teams from non playoff teams.”

Elliotte Friedman, NHL insider, said that one of the locations mentioned to continue the season was North Dakota. Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks held the 2005 World Junior Championships and the 2016 World Under-18s. There are still some bumps in the plan, but it seems to be the main option at the moment.

MLB executives have reportedly discussed a 100 game season. Essentially the season would pick up during the second half, the All-Star game could be cancelled, and the World Series would be in a warmer climate stadium, according to NBCSports.com. The season would pick up Wednesday, July 1, giving players enough time to get prepared.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, said the 2019-2020 season will be lost if they don’t pick up the season by the middle of summer, bringing the world of soccer to a standstill. The MLS also issued a statement hoping to resume play in Mid-May, but it seems unlikely at this point.

A big hit from the virus was on the new XFL league. On Friday, April 10, the XFL laid off nearly all its employees and has no intentions to resume the rest of the season and possibly never coming back. Players will be able to be drafted by the NFL still, instead of after the championship game like their contracts had originally stated.

Though we lost a few games, we can only hope it can get better so we can at least watch sports again. It seems to be better than nothing.

