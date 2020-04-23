Quarantine in the eyes of celebrities

Kennedy Haugen

Since the rise of coronavirus, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has been telling U.S. residents to practice social distancing and recommend staying home to ease the curve and stop the spread of the virus. The recommendations from the CDC stand for everyone, including celebrities.

Many people would assume that celebrities have quarantine easy, with their mansions, home theaters, huge yards, or other amenities to keep them preoccupied for the time being. But, that doesn’t seem to be the case for many.

Pop singer, Sam Smith, posted a video of themself having a “quarantine breakdown.” Fans and articles pointed out that there seems to be little reason for a breakdown meanwhile quarantined in a house worth nearly $15 million.

“Um yeah, ‘til July sounds like a bunch of bullsh–. I’m sorry,” said Vanessa Hudgens in an Instagram video, “It’s a virus, I get it. Like, I respect it. But at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible but, like, inevitable?”

Hudgens’ comments about the virus were met with severe backlash for how tone deaf they were and her lack of understanding of how severe the coronavirus spread is. She later issued an apology for the comments.

Even if a celebrity thinks they are doing something good, people are not having it. Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo, Sia, and other celebrities put out a video of them singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” thinking it would boost the morale of people. The video was met with backlash.

“No politician can unify people in the way that ‘Imagine’ video seems to have united every single person against it,” tweeted comedian Josh Gondelman. His comment was met with strong agreements from the general public on Twitter. With other users making comments on how celebrities think they’re helping by making the video and how they’re sending support from the comfort of their multi-million dollar homes.

Some celebrities have even taken to social media to tell people to stay home in ways that further prove their privilege. Bella Hadid told people to stay home through a mirror selfie of her eating a burrito. Madonna called coronavirus the “great equalizer” while in a bathtub covered with rose petals. Idris Elba’s wife took the coronavirus test despite there being shortages and knowing her husband has it, and many other celebrities had similar tone deaf posts.

Many people are dealing with living situations that don’t even come close to the lives that celebrities get to lead. As social distancing, self-isolation and quarantine orders for the virus persist, more issues are being brought up. People are starting to think of others who may be in abusive households, going through mental health issues, and anything else that can make staying home hard.

Kennedy Haugen can be reached at kennedy.haugen@theminaretonline.com