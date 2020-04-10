Virtual commencement to show submission-based senior video

by Sydney Rhodes

Graduating seniors at The University of Tampa now have the opportunity to take part in a video shown at the commencement ceremony in May. Students are being asked to submit a 5- to 10-second video of themselves stating their memories at UT.

On Tuesday, March 17, a message from President Vaughn was sent via UTAlert stating, “To ensure we are protecting the welfare of our graduates, families, guests, faculty, and staff, the difficult decision has been made to cancel in-person commencement and related commencement activities for this term.”

Since then, UT has scheduled a virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 9. Seniors now have the chance to be up on the big screen during commencement with a video compilation of multiple seniors’ experiences while at UT.

UT is asking graduating seniors to record a 5- to 10-second video of themselves, fill out a form, and submit. The video should answer one of the following questions: What was your favorite UT memory, what have you loved most about your time at UT, how has UT prepared you to be Spartan Ready, or who do you want to thank for supporting you?

UT also states that, “Submission does not guarantee your video will be included in the presentation. Videos will be rejected: if they are longer than 10 seconds; don’t answer one of the four questions; include offensive or inappropriate material; or are of unusable quality. A video submission implicitly grants UT ownership of the video and the right to use it for any purpose, in perpetuity.”

All videos are due by Tuesday, April 14. For detailed instructions and the submission form, visit ut.edu/classof2020/video.

