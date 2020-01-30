Plenty of printing: New printers introduced on campus

by Morgan Culp

The University of Tampa’s Information Technology and Security department (ITS) expanded the recently developed Web Print “Print Release” service by adding printers in new places around campus, including seven out of the 12 residence halls. These new printers were available to students at the start of the Spring 2020 semester.

On Friday, Jan. 17, a UT global broadcast email was sent, detailing the expansion of the Web Print service, how to utilize the service, and where the Print Release locations are found.

“This Web Print program was expanded based on positive feedback from students and high utilization of the existing Print Release stations,” said Todd McNees, director of UT Asset Management Services. “This service greatly enhances student printing options around campus, especially with the expansion into residence halls.”

Students can now utilize printing in 10 different locations on campus, and 40 different document types are accepted—including Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, image files and Adobe Acrobat files.

According to the UT global broadcast email, students can go to https://spartanprint.ut.edu/ and log in with their Spartan domain. There, they can “submit a job” by selecting which files they would like to print. After that, students can visit any of the “print release” stations listed on the site and swipe their student ID to release their pages to them. Uploaded documents must be released for print within 24 hours, otherwise they will automatically be deleted from the print queue.

Some students are happy to have access to printing so close to their living spaces.

“It’s nice because now I can just go downstairs to print what I need for class,” said Alyssa Drum, sophomore advertising and public relations major. “I will definitely use the printer in my dorm a lot more often.”

The initial Web Print service went live in late April of 2018, with the first print release station located in the ICB Study Lounge, room 247, above Starbucks.

“To date, that printer has had over 9,200 print jobs totaling over 36,000 printed pages,” said McNees.

IT Operations is hoping students will take advantage of this new expansion and that it will be more convenient for them.

Some students fear that an increase in printers and paper use on campus will do more harm than good.

“I know that adding all of these printers on campus is going to increase UT’s negative environmental impact,” said Cate Poplar, sophomore marine science major. “Also, there is one printer I’ve noticed in Morsani lobby, but there is nothing hooked up to it, so I’m not sure that it works. People I’ve talked to don’t know how to use it either.”

According to an anonymous UT professor, students can be notorious for not checking their school emails, so there is a chance that is why some students are still unaware of the print release stations and abundance of printers.

According to McNees, UT is unable to release budget information about how much this expansion has cost, due to it being a University business expense.

“This is an excellent investment as it expands this popular service for students from three locations to 10,” said McNees, “We are also looking into possible locations for future expansion for the upcoming fall semester.”

Morgan Culp can be reached at morgan.culp@spartans.ut.edu