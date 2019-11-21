by Christian Pascal

Porn is a good thing?

Pornography (porn) has been considered a taboo industry in this country pretty much since it`s inception. People are constantly trying to make arguments about how porn is “ruining the youth” or “making society more aggressive,” but in reality there is much more evidence that porn is a good thing for society and can have a very positive impact on one’s life.

Masturbation relieves stress

Masturbation is an extremely normal and healthy human activity that no one should be ashamed of. We all do it, and if you say you don’t you are most likely lying. Life can be stressful and anxiety filled. Masturbation has been scientifically proven to relieve some of these feelings. In a 2014 article from Psychology Today, Gloria Brame, Ph.D, explains why this is, “[It] releases feel-good neurochemicals like dopamine and oxytocin that lift your spirits, boost your satisfaction, and activate the reward circuits in your brain,” said Brame. Along with that, there is some research out there suggesting porn also enhances one’s concentration.

Porn can improve your academic abilities

Alright, take this one with a grain of salt, but there is actually a study out there which shows that watching porn can actually improve your concentration and thus, your academic ability. In a study done by Carnegie Mellon University, researchers made men look at erotic photos and then take a math test. The results of the test showed that men who looked at the erotic photos first did much better on the test than the men who did not look at the pictures before taking the test. So basically, next time you have a big test consider visiting your favorite porn site in preparation.

Masturbation helps reduce risk of prostate cancer

This one only applies to men but masturbating to porn can reduce a man’s risk of getting prostate cancer. In 2004, a study found that men who masturbated more than 21 times a month reduced their risk of getting prostate cancer by roughly 33%, compared to men who only did it four to seven times a month. Researchers followed up with that same sample group from 2004 in 2016 and found that those who ejaculated eight to 12 times per month reduced their prostate cancer risk by 10%. If you consider yourself a man who cares about his health, masturbation should unquestionably be a part of your routine.

Porn helps find sexuality

Understanding our own sexual likes and dislikes is a journey every young adult and teen goes through. The world of sex can be an incredibly confusing and a complex place to enter for anybody and it can be quite intimidating. Many young Americans struggle discovering their sexual identities, but porn allows them an outlet where they can explore their likes and dislikes. Everyone uncovers their sexuality at their own pace, and someone may not know what they’re into until they see it and porn allows us that opportunity. The first time you watch porn is an underrated vital life moment and its importance cannot be overstated.

Watching porn can improve your sex life with your partner

A common practice that doctors recommend for couples struggling with their sex life is to watch porn. As previously stated, porn allows us to better understand our sexual desires and turn-ons, which can be a problem in many relationships. Couples struggling sexually are encouraged to watch porn both together and separately to better understand what gets one another going physically. Communication is key in a successful relationship and watching porn together can help improve one’s sexual life if you are willing to put the time in and plow through the perceived awkwardness.

Watching porn can make you better at sex

Practice makes perfect, baby. Sex is no different than anything else, the best way to get better at it is to do it. Unfortunately for many of us (me), it’s not very easy to get someone to have sex with you on a regular basis. So how can you improve? Just like an NFL quarterback, you have to watch film. Watching porn can provide you with tips and tricks from professionals that you can apply to your own sex life to impress your partner. It’s been said that it takes 10 thousand hours to become a master at something, you better get started.

Porn creates many jobs and stimulates the economy.

There is no definitive number out there on how much money the porn industry generates annually due to the private nature of the business, but the number has been estimated to easily be in the billions. Some even claim that pornography revenues are as high as 70 billion on a yearly basis. No matter what you think about porn stars morally, it’s a way to make a stable living in this country financially for many people and families.

