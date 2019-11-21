One-night stand etiquette

by Preston Wimbish

Smell good

Smelling good is almost always a turn on and probably never a turnoff. Put on some cologne, not too much though, just on your wrist, neck and behind the ears. If you’re more inclined to a body spray be careful, you don’t want to smell like a walking Axe advertisement. This should NOT act as a replacement for a shower. Alex Martinez, University of Tampa sophomore international business and management major said, “nobody wants to approach someone that smells bad.”

Be safe

Bring a condom, there’s really no reason not to unless the sex you’re looking for doesn’t include men. Also, you should make sure to let at least one person know that you’re going to someone’s house and share your location or send them an address. “One guy followed me home because I smiled at him,” said Camille VanBuskirk, senior communications major. No matter who you’re hooking up with, be safe, a one-night stand isn’t worth losing your life.

Don’t be too touchy

Don’t be a creep and make people uncomfortable by touching them when they don’t want to be touched. This should go without saying, but it is the case when you go to clubs like Hyde Park Cafe (HPC) and The Kennedy, according to Gaby Mass, senior advertisement and public relations major. “I hate HPC, every time I go there I get touched inappropriately, it makes me so uncomfortable,” said Mass. Keep your hands to yourself and depend on your conversation to keep you in the game, you don’t want to make anyone uncomfortable.

Be confident

“Confidence is key,” Martinez said. ”You want to stand out but not too much. There’s a perfect balance you need to maintain.” He also said you need to show enough personality to look interesting but not so much that you scare anyone away who may have had their eyes on you. Definitely keep your head up and maintain your posture because that displays confidence.

HYGIENE

I shouldn’t have to tell you to be clean but everyone mentions it at some point so it must be a problem. Take a shower; shave if that’s what you’re into. But, if you’re going to a club, or anywhere for that matter, put on deodorant.

Be upfront

If you’re looking for a one-night stand, it is essential that the other person knows this when they agree to go to a second location with you. If you are meeting up with the intention of hooking up and there’s already a bed nearby, making small talk first may make the other person more comfortable. “I like when someone comes up to me and says ‘hey you’re really pretty’ or something and then they have a conversation with me,” said Mass. “Don’t just ask me to come home with you right away.”

Have an escape plan

If things aren’t going as planned, have a reason to leave waiting in your back pocket. You could say you have an important meeting early in the morning or breakfast with a friend you haven’t seen in a while earlier in the night, that way you can leave without offending anyone. You can also say the meeting or breakfast was cancelled if you end up wanting to stay a little longer. Be sure not to overstay your welcome though, said VanBuskirk. “You’ve got to go at like 8:30, I don’t want to wait around for you to leave.”

Tinder?

If you’re going to use Tinder to meet people, be clear with your intentions and most importantly, be respectful. Having a strong opening line might help you but people can tell when you have a generic pickup line. You can tailor your first message to the person you’re messaging and have more success. VanBuskirk said her Tinder is full of guys saying things that would never work or just being all around creepy. Starting with a compliment is generally a good way to start a Tinder conversation but it shouldn’t be immediately sexual.

It never happened

Obviously it happened but you should act like it never did afterward. If you’re in public and see someone you hooked up with, you should act like it never happened because you don’t know how the other person feels about other people knowing about your blissful night together. You shouldn’t have this problem often because one-night stands are meant to be with strangers but if they approach you in public, you are allowed to act like you have never met the person before.

If you follow these tips and it leads to a one-night stand, congratulations, the last tip I have is to have fun.

Preston Wimbish can be reached at preston.wimbish@theminaretonline.com