Students question the artist selection for Party in the Park

by Gabriela Mendez

The University of Tampa’s Student Productions has recently released a voting poll for the annual event, Party in the Park. The poll gives UT students the opportunity to vote on an artist they would like to see featured at the event. However, the poll has brought commotion between some students.

Party in the Park is an event held by UT’s Student Productions and “It is always held spring semester usually in late February or early March,” said Angela Ward, coordinator of Student Engagement.

In the first week of October, Ward sent out an email to UT students with a link to the list. The list included a total of 13 artists to vote from, as well as a write-in section. Students are told to choose three artists of those 13 and select the ones they are most interested in seeing perform at the event.

The poll includes Zara Larson, Lauv, Anne-Marie, Daya, Tove Lo, Bea Miller, Jon Bellion, Ludacris, Blackbear, KYLE, All American Rejects, Daughtry, and Cheat Codes.

Voting will close on Friday, October 11 and was last recorded to have over 1,900 responses.

Some students find that this poll has shown an improvement in the selection of artists for the Spring 2020 Party in the Park.

Sidney Schlee, a sophomore cybersecurity major stated “I think that the artists selected for voting were of a very good variety,” said Schlee. “I think it is a much better selection than the artists last year, as there is more variation between them and some bigger names.”

From the artists on the voting list, UT students seem most excited about KYLE and Blackbear.

Natalia Cruz, a sophomore double major in theatre and English, is enthusiastic about the artist selection. “When I saw the full list of artists and found KYLE and Blackbear, me and my friends got so excited,” said Cruz. “I find if either one of them attends, I believe there will be a huge turn out for Party in the Park.”

Yet, other students found the list of artists to be disappointing and found the selection of artists underwhelming.

Alexandra Ortiz, sophomore pre-nursing major stated, “Personally I have no idea who the majority of the artists on the list are,” said Ortiz. “Which is kind of a bummer for me because I really want to attend this event because I couldn’t attend the one held last semester.”

In addition, some UT students find that Student Productions could advertise more for a better turn out for the event. Last semester in the Spring of 2019, some students felt they had not been informed enough of the event by SP and if it had not been for their friends, they would have never known the event was going to occur.

“I would like SP to possibly market the event a bit more, given that I didn’t really hear a lot about it in Spring 19,” said Cruz.

Student Productions will have an artist reveal event in January 2020, according to Ward.

Even with the mixed feelings of UT students, there is still a buzz of anticipation and excitement around campus for Party in the Park. Some students hope the opportunity to voice their opinion on the chosen artist will continue in future years.

The members of Student Productions are also excited to plan the event. “Student Productions is hoping to put on another fun concert with a big turnout,” said Ward. “Each year our goal is to put on a quality concert that our students will enjoy. A lot of hard work and planning goes into Party in the Park and we love seeing it come together as well as the excitement of the students.”

