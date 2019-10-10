Pop singers continue to dominate halftime

by Jori Ayers

It’s almost that time of year again where families bet against each other and people leave the grocery store with huge food platters and people get together for the all-American favorite. The good ol’ Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LIV will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, and ticket packages are already out and for sale. With a little over 100 days away, some people are already getting ready and excited for what’s to come. With Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and the New Year still ahead of us there is a lot of talk starting about the next Super Bowl, even so, that many articles already published on who will be the following teams at the Super Bowl and who will win.

Not only are some looking forward to the game but also the halftime show that could either leave someone in awe or ready to turn the channel. The question lies each year; can this performer top the last performer? No one has been prepared for who will be performing the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

After rumors started around that the iconic, Jenny from the block, would be a performer for the Super Bowl halftime show, people went crazy. Finally on Thursday, Sept. 26, Jennifer Lopez took to Twitter to make the announcement official and tweeted: “This is happening. 02.02.20”

Let’s not forget about her fellow friend and latin performer, Shakira, as she will be joining her on the stage as well. Both superstars tweeted photos of each other wearing their Pepsi bling (shouting out to the sponsor) and confirming that they both will be performing the halftime show.

Along with the new announcement more rumors have also been circulating around that “Mr. Worldwide” (Pitbull) may be joining the two iconic women on stage, making a cameo during their performance. Who knows, maybe the audience might get more than what they bargained for.

Since the announcement of the pair taking over the halftime stage at Super Bowl LIV, many have made their opinions known online that they either support the duo or think that maybe it’s time for the sponsors to do away with the pop and maybe add something or someone different on the stage.

“I think they are both talented performers and are great at engaging an audience,” said Emily Yeoh, University of Tampa senior psychology major. “I might actually watch the live show this year just to see their performance.”

Many super bowl fans aren’t so pleased with the idea of the two performing and think that whomever is performing at the Super Bowl should match up with who paid tickets to see it and watch it on T.V. The top complaints is that the Super Bowl sponsors only get pop artists to perform and not other genre or acts.

“I could see how the Super Bowl uses people in the pop industry for more publicity because of the influence it has on our culture, and I can also see why people would be upset that more pop artists have performed, especially considering the age demographics of the audience,” said Sarah Wuerker, UT senior nursing major. “But we should keep in mind that people more than likely go to the SuperBowl for the game. The halftime show is a plus.”

The halftime show has come a long way with multiple staple artists taking the stage like Beyonce, Lenny Kravtiz, Prince and The Rolling Stones. In the past there seemed to be some sort of positive energy towards the performance. Should there be a switch up and should it start now?

“The halftime show has come a long way since the Super Bowl has become a staple in American culture, and to the diehard football fans, it might seem boring or not interesting,” said Sean Karass, UT sophomore sports management major. “But you also have to put it into perspective that to a certain group of people, the Super Bowl halftime show is more important than the actual game itself.”

The Super Bowl halftime shows have been around since 1967 and have gone from marching bands to popular and iconic superstars. It continues to grow and change. Each year a different artist performs. Each side has it pros and cons, but should there be a change?

“It’s tricky because both sides have compelling arguments, but I wouldn’t mind if they switched up the acts every now and then and let a popular band from the past that peaks other age demographics get the gig,” said Karass. “I think it would be really cool to see an act from before your time play live.”

