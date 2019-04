The Minaret has recently uploaded our first ever interactive story! Get to know your student government candidates for the 2019-2020 school year by clicking the link in our bio! #minaretnews #utstudentgovernment

As of 2018, UT had a retention rate of 77% which is higher than the national average, but lower than other universities in the Tampa Bay area. Wonder why people leave and stay? Click the link in our bio to read more! #minaretnews #universityoftampa • • 📸: Jessica Leigh

Think that the bookstore is overpriced? Ever wonder why sweatshirts are $60? Well we’ve got the answers. Click the link in our bio to read more #minaretnews #barnesandnoble

Members of The Minaret and @wuttspartanradio gathered in the studio on UT’s campus to create a podcast concentrating on Alex Martinez (@alex_mart16) a survivor of the mass shooting that occurred in Parkland last February. #msdstrong To listen to the podcast and read the full article, click the link in our bio #minaretnews

Take a seat and read about the controversy facing Barstool UTampa. The account has led to attention from Students, parents and even campus officials. 🍻 To read more about the discussion, click the link in our bio. #minaretnews #sendit Logo courtesy of Barstool Sports