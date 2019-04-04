SG introduces revisions to senior celebrations

by Sydney Rhodes

This month, Student Government is bringing a facelift to their annual Senior Week, to present Senior Month. Exclusive events throughout the month of April will be available for UT seniors to participate in around campus, on the Hillsborough Bay and at St. Pete Beach.

“We chose to host Senior Month instead of Senior Week, because it allows more students to be in attendance instead of trying to make it to all activities within a single week, especially since April is a stressful month for most students as the semester is coming to an end,” said Maliya Griffiths, director of programming with Student Government.

This year, Student Government is following a graduation bucket list theme, where seniors can check off the things they haven’t yet participated in. The month full of events will kick off on Friday, April 5 with a UT baseball game. The game will start at 6 p.m. as the team faces Embry Riddle University.

Griffiths said student government partnered with UT’s Athletic Marketing to invite seniors to the UT Baseball game, where they will receive a free rally towel. There will also be a movie shown on the baseball field after the game.

Following the baseball game, there will be a UT Beach Day at Caddy’s on the Beach, St. Pete Beach and is open to all UT students. Buses will leave from the Vaughn Center at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 20 and will return at 3:30 p.m.

“These senior events are a great way for all the seniors to bond and experience something all together one last time before we graduate, so I’m excited,” said Francesca Primavera, senior communications student.

The rest of the events will only be available for UT seniors and take place on the last week of April. On Monday, April 22, student government will host a Minaret Climb, where seniors will have access to touring the minarets in Plant Hall. Thirty-minute time slots between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. will be available for sign up.

On Tuesday, April 23, UT seniors can grab a free lunch from the Rathskeller, below Plant Hall. On Wednesday, April 24, a graduation cap decorating will take place in the Vaughn Center Lobby from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

“I love the fact that UT has events like this,” said Briana DeTuro, senior journalism student. “It’s going to make me miss UT a lot because who gets to say they climbed a minaret? I can’t wait for that.”

Student Government will then host the Senior Yacht on Thursday, April 25. Busses will leave the Vaughn Center at 6 p.m. and return at 10:30 p.m. The event will follow a semi-formal dress code and dinner will be served on the yacht.

“We chose the various events such as Minaret Climb, Beach Day, and the Yacht because they were a hit in the previous years,” said Griffiths. “With all the events being scattered throughout the month, it allows students to be able to study, plan for graduation, and attend the numerous events.”

Senior Month will top off with senior photos on Friday, April 26, at the Plant Hall Veranda. The photos will be taken between 4-7 p.m.

“We are excited about all these events as the turnout for sign ups as been outstanding this year and most of our events are already sold out,” said Griffiths.

