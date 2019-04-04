by Indira Moosai

Get to know the student government candidates for the 2019-2020 school year. Click the link below to start the interactive story that gives you a guide on all of the candidates running for office.

The word’s appearing in yellow can be clicked by all viewers. Each will navigate you to more information on each candidate you are interested in learning more about.

For more information or to vote, visit EngageUT. The results of this year’s election will be announced at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9 during student government’s general assembly.

Click here to get to know the candidates.

Stay tuned with The Minaret for updates on the election results.

Indira Moosai can be reached at indira.moosai@theminaretonline.com.