SG Corner: Applications for Student Government positions now live

by James Meslener

Student Government is excited to announce that the application for the Executive Board and Senate positions is live now on our engage portal. The application will be open until March 28.

To run for a position, all you need to do is fill out the application and gather 50 signatures from your fellow students. After you complete these two steps, you will be put on the ballot for election week.

Election week and voting for all positions will then begin on April 1. We have several new exciting events that will be taking place throughout election week. Starting April 2 and ending on April 5, Student Government has partnered with Hillsborough County to have voting booths in the Vaughn Center and Plant Hall.

We will have 10 booths setup from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. where students can choose who they would like to vote for. Also, at 7 p.m. on April 2, night, we will have all our candidates giving their speeches at Reeves Theater.

Along with speeches, the Supervisor of Elections for Hillsborough County, Craig Latimer, will be there as a keynote speaker. Latimer is the first Supervisors of Elections to earn the Governor’s Sterling Award, the highest award for performance excellence in the State of Florida. Student Government is honored to have such an amazing public servant on our campus.

Our last big event will be the Presidential town hall held on April 4 at 7 p.m. in the Sykes Chapel. Students will have the chance to ask questions for both the president and vice president candidates. There will be free food, free drinks and the opportunity to make signs for the candidates that you support.

Election week will end on April 7 with the results of the election being revealed on April 9 at 7 p.m. in Reeves Theater.

I personally can tell you that Student Government helped change the course of my life. One year ago, I could have never imagined that I would be at the place that I am right now. The friends and memories that I have made are some of the highlights of my undergraduate career and will last forever.

Student Government officials are people that care about their community and advocating for positive change on our campus. It also provides you with the opportunity to network with some of the city’s brightest leaders.

These connections are priceless and if you are looking to advance your career, regardless of major, I would heavily consider running in this year’s election.

I would like to thank Craig Latimer and all the staff at the Supervisor of Elections office. They have been helpful in planning this week and play a crucial role in improving the election process.

We ask that any student that may be interested in running for a position reach out to us at sg@ut.edu

James Meslener can be reached at James.meslener@spartans.ut.edu