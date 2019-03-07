Beach Volleyball takes three games in home tournament

By Jake Klausner

The UT beach volleyball team competed March 1-2 at the home tournament against Tennessee Martin, Coastal Carolina, Jacksonville and Eckerd. The team played a total of four games, finishing with a 3-1 record.

UT played their first match against Tennessee Martin, resulting in a 5-0 sweep.

The Spartans only loss of the tournament was on Friday, where they lost 4-1 to Coastal Carolina.

“We had a really tough match against Coastal Carolina,” said assistant coach Kim Amerell. “We came up a little short, but all of the matches were competitive and they could’ve gone either way.”

The second day of the tournament was full of success, as they were able to win both of their games against Jacksonville and Eckerd College. The team seemed to be hitting on all cylinders in both of their matches.

“I think that when we lost to Coastal Carolina, we came together as a team and everybody figured out the bumps that we got over and everything came out really well,” said senior transfer Caroline Pomet.

Even after their tough loss against Coastal Carolina, Head Coach Jeff Lamm had high-praise for his team.

“Every match, we get a little bit better,” Lamm said. “We started off in the first weekend playing some of the top teams in the country and competed well against them, but had no expectations, so now, we have no pressure because we are starting to play against teams who are more on our level.”

UT had just finished another two-day tournament, which took place on Feb. 24, and 25. They played four teams ranked in the top 20 of the nation. They lost all four games, each with a final tally of 5-0.

Both Lamm and Amerell agreed that the team is definitely starting to feel the pressure a little bit, but regardless, they both agree that the team is continuing to move in the right direction. They both expect good things to come out of this team in the future.

