Tampa venues packed for Spring 2019

P!nk: Beautiful Trauma World Tour

March 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Amalie Arena

Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released seven studio albums with one greatest hit album selling over 57 million copies. On March 3, P!NK will be bringing her seventh studio album to Tampa for a live concert. Beautiful Trauma is certified platinum and debuted as number one on Billboards 200 chart, as well as debuting number one in 10 other countries. Some well-known songs you can expect to hear at P!NK’s concert are “Beautiful Trauma,” “What About Us” and “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken.” Her full set list can be found on her website at beautifultraumatour.com.

Watsky

March 6 at 7 p.m.

The Orpheum

George Watsky is a rapper, writer and performer originally from San Francisco. He’s known as a lyricist and often switches between comedy and emotional verses in his raps. He released his jazz-hip hop record Invisible Inc, independently back in 2007. It wasn’t until 2010 when he released his album Watsky, that he saw himself gaining popularity, reaching to number seven on the iTunes Hip Hop chart. As Watsky tours around the country, he will be performing songs from his newest album, x Infinity. Some songs you can expect to hear at the concert include “Tiny Glowing Screens,” “Pt. 3,” “Talking to Myself” and “Chemical Angel.” To learn more about Watsky, and see more tour details visit his website at georgewatsky.com.

Blake Shelton

March 8 at 6 p.m.

Amalie Arena

Blake Shelton is taking his Friends and Heroes Tour on the road. Lauren Alaina will join Shelton on tour along with special appearances from country singers the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins. Shelton’s goal for touring with these icons is to bring them back into the country music fan base by allowing them to introduce themselves to this generation of country. You can expect to hear Shelton’s new single “Turnin’ Me On,” along with “I’ll Name The Dogs,” ‘”I Lived It” and many more.

Travis Scott

March 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Amalie Arena

After headlining as one of the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime performers, Travis Scott will be bringing his Astroworld – Wish You Were Here tour to Tampa. His highly anticipated single, SICKO MODE, can be expected to be performed stage. For more information visit http://www.travisscott.com.

Switchfoot

March 22 and 6 p.m.

The Ritz Ybor

Switchfoot is an alternative rock band originally from San Diego. “Love is our native tongue, our common bond. And when fear and hatred are put in their proper place joy is available to us,” Jon Foreman, Switchfoot’s lead singer and guitarist said. Foreman shares that his hope for this record and upcoming tour is that, “it would be a reminder that there are new streams available for us to travel down, and that hatred is not our language, love is our native tongue.”

RL Grime

April 23 at 10 p.m.

The Ritz Ybor

RL Grime is bringing his new album, NOVA to the Tampa Bay area- full of trap, grime and bass music. You can expect to hear “UCLA,” “I Wanna Know,” “Take It Away” and more. Best known for his EDM mixture of music, this is expected to be a very high energy concert. For more information visit http://www.rlgri.me.

Ariana Grande

May 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Amalie Arena

For those sticking around a little longer during the summer, Ariana Grande will be taking the stage on May 28th with her new album Thank u, next. While on tour she will performing her new top songs “7 Rings,” “Break Up With Your Girlfriend,” “I’m Bored” and many more.

