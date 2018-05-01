Know Your Rights: A Guide for Student Journalists

by ALEJANDRO ROMERO, JAMIE ZALE AND VERONICA BROWN

Knowing your rights is important. Knowing how to defend yourselves against anyone infringing on your First Amendment rights is crucial.

Alejandro Romero, Multimedia Editor for The Minaret and Jamie Zale and Veronica Brown, contributing multimedia journalists for The Minaret, had a firsthand experience in being kicked off The Marion Transit, an alleged private bus station. But how is the property private when the agency providing the service to the bus station is funded by taxpayers money?

The trio spent an entire semester dedicated to informing student of their first amendment rights. See the journey that they went through in order for us to know our rights.

Editor’s Note: This documentary comes as a continuation of The Minaret’s earlier reports from the story “Students First Amendment Right’s Questioned.” The Editor-in-Chief of The Minaret was interviewed in this documentary, but had no say in its production before its first public showing.