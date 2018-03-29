UT marches
BY ALEXANDRA TIRADO
On March 24, a nationwide march, March For Our Lives, took place in which people lobbied for stricter gun regulations. UT students and faculty participatred in the march, including faculty and students from the Department of Education at UT organized a group to walk together. The education faculty included: Dr. Theoni Soublis, Dr. Hunter O’Hara, Dr. Patty O’Grady, Dr. Enilda Romero-Hall, and Prof. Merrie Tankersley.
Photos courtesey of the UT Education Department
