UT marches

Posted on March 29, 2018 in News

BY ALEXANDRA TIRADO

On March 24, a nationwide march, March For Our Lives, took place in which people lobbied for stricter gun regulations. UT students and faculty participatred in the march, including faculty and students from the Department of Education at UT organized a group to walk together. The education faculty included: Dr. Theoni Soublis, Dr. Hunter O’Hara, Dr. Patty O’Grady, Dr. Enilda Romero-Hall, and Prof. Merrie Tankersley.

 

unnamed-3.jpg

unnamed-2.jpg

Photos courtesey of the UT Education Department 

Alexandra Tirado can be reached at alexandra.tirado@theminaretonline.com.

