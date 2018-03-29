Double trouble: Baseball sweeps SSC Player of the Week honors

BY DEVON CONWAY

This past week, two Spartans earned the Sunshine State Conference (SSC) Player of the Week award after dominating the baseball field. In this rare occurrence that two players from the same school achieved this award, juniors right handed pitcher Keven Pimentel and outfielder Nick DeTringo made a name for themselves within the conference after both transferring to UT.

Pimentel is not a newbie to the award after earning pitcher of the week in mid-February after his stellar performance on the mound. He allowed only five hits and giving up just one-run against previously ranked No.16 Georgia College.

“It feels good, winning pitcher of the week again is an awesome accomplishment but most importantly it shows that I am able to pitch well enough to help my team get a win against a good team,” Pimentel said.

This time around, Pimentel threw a seven-inning shutout against No. 10 St. Leo University. The New York native retired 21 of the 26 Lions he faced while on the mound, giving up just three hits and two walks. There are many keys to Pimentel’s success on the mound and in preparation for Saturdays when it’s his turn to step on the mound.

“I’ve been able to get myself in a good routine to where I know my body and arm are ready to give 100 percent every Saturday on the mound and trusting my stuff,” said Pimentel.

Since arriving to UT from Miami, Pimentel impressed baseball head coach Joe Urso this season with all of the success in his debut season as a Spartan.

“He has been very consistent for us, especially in the strike zone. Having won multiple pitcher of the week awards, he gives everything he has going six or seven innings for us every week,” Urso said.

On the other end of the field, DeTringo has been making himself a prominent member of the Spartans after transferring from St. Petersburg College last year. In his performance against St. Leo, DeTringo went six for 10 from the box, tallying three doubles in the three-game series against the Lions.

He also had a key hit in the victory against the University of Bridgeport. After winning player of the week for the first time in his career, DeTringo is even more eager to step it up a notch for his team.

“It feels great to be player of the week,” said DeTringo. “I put a lot of work in during the summer and fall to get better and it’s good to see it finally paying off. There wasn’t a day that I wasn’t in the weight room for a couple of hours or at the field practicing or playing in summer ball games. Knowing I had the ability to come in and make a difference and help this team win this year was all the motivation I needed to get better.”

For Urso, DeTringo has been a pleasant surprise so far this season. After an injury to a key player for the Spartans, DeTringo stepped up to the plate and proved why he is wears black and red every game day.

“Nick [DeTringo]made the most of his opportunity for us this year,” Urso said. “He stepped up and plays excellent defense and offensive. He runs well, steals bases, the kid does it all.”

Both Pimentel and DeTringo have common goals for the Spartans during this season. They both want to lift the National Championship trophy in Cary, North Carolina in May.

“My only goal this season is for the team to be piled up in the middle of the field in North Carolina at the end of the year as National Champions,” said DeTringo.

On the other hand, Pimentel has more personal goals for himself to finish out this season.

“I want to be able to throw a complete game this season. But most importantly, I want to win as many games as possible for my team and hopefully bring another national championship to UT,” said Pimentel.

In the next upcoming games, the Spartans are set to take on the Lynn Fighting Knights in a three-game series in Boca Raton, FL.

Devon Conway can be reached at devon.conway@theminaretonline.com