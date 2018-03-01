Things to do in Tampa during Spring break
BY ALEXANDRA TIRADO
Things to do…
Spring break Foam Party Sundays in Ybor – March 4th
The event, which is hosted in Club Prana, will have no cover for the ladies
Florida Strawberry Festival March 1-11th
An event celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County. The events include concerts and atracttions.
Spring Tampa Shabby Chic Vintage Market & Artisan Day – March 4th
It will be held at Westfield Brandon
Mall.
Places to enjoy a beach day…
Beaches near Tampa
Clearwater Beach
St. Pete Beach
Sand Key Park
Fort de Soto Park
You can reach Alexandra Tirado at alexandra.tirado@thminaretonline.com.