No days off: Spartans stay on grind over spring break

BY JOHN FELTMAN

Break out the suntan lotion and crack open a cold beer; spring break 2018 is finally here. As we prepare to soak up some rays and enjoy a relaxing week off, UT sports teams will be in the midst of competition. With spring sports almost at the midpoint of their season, each game for each team down the stretch will gain even more importance. If you’re looking to keep up with UT sports during the break, here is what will be happening:

Baseball:

The No. 2-ranked Spartans are on fire, and they will head into this weekend on an eight-game winning streak. During the break, they will host two home games against Catawba on March 6 and 7. After the quick home stand, they will head up to Albany State University in Albany, Georgia March 9-11.

Softball:

UT will host a slew of games during the break. On March 6 they will be hosting a double header against Southwest Minnesota State, and the following day will host a double header against Chestnut Hill. Over the weekend, they will continue SSC play in a home series against Lynn University. The 6-8 Spartans will look to turn around their early season struggles.

Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse:

The Men and Women’s lacrosse teams are both off to historical starts this season. The men’s team is ranked number one for the first time in program history. The ladies are also ranked nationally for the first time in their young program history, which are now No. 23 in the country. Over the break, the men’s team will host North Greenville University on Saturday, March 3. After that, they will be heading to Salt Lake City, Utah, as they will take on Westminster and Colorado Mesa University. As for the wwwwwomen, they will have a three game home stand beginning on March 5 against Tusculum University. After a couple days off, they will verse Seton Hall and North Greenville University. The men will look to remain undefeated and ranked number one in the country, while the women will look to continue trending upward.

Women’s Golf:

The women’s golf team will be participating in the Rollins Invitational from March 4-6 at the Golden Bear Club in Woodmere, Florida. The Spartans will try to earn their first invitational victory of the season.

Beach Volleyball:

In their inaugural season, the Spartans are off to a 1-1 start. They will be playing multiple tournament matches during the break, including the Battle on the Bay tournament, which begins on Friday, March 2. After the conclusion of the tournament, the Spartans will have a few days off before heading to DeLand, Florida for another tournament.

Women’s Tennis:

The lady Spartans are off to a 4-2 start to their season. Next week, they will be giddying up to Austin, Texas where they will be participating in three matches, which start on Tuesday, March 6. They will be versing St. Edward’s Texas A&M Kingsville and Tarleton State University. The Spartans will look to return from their rodeo in Texas with a couple of wins under their belt.

For more information, visit tampaspartans.com over the break.

John Feltman can be reached at john.feltman@theminaretonline.com