Coming to the Straz Center this semester

The Straz Center for the Performing Arts is saying goodbye to the iconic Phantom of the Opera after a successful two week showing, but the Center is stacked with must-see award-winning Broadway shows through the upcoming months. Whether you’re a fan of poignant dramas or overly theatrical comedies, the Straz Center will likely have something in store for you.

Forever Plaid

(Jan. 12- Mar. 17)

See this 1950s throwback about four singers who are killed in a car crash, then take the stage for one final performance. The Plaids will make you nostalgic with their classic barbershop quartets harmonies, while also have you rolling with laughter. Tickets are starting at $42.

The Color Purple

(Mar. 6- Mar. 11)

Throwback to high school English class with this 2016 Tony Award winner for Best Musical Revival. Dubbed a “ravishingly reconceived production that is a glory to behold,” by the New York Times, this Tony-winning story is about a young woman’s journey through unruly trials and tribulations to ultimately find love in early 20th century Georgia. The show is made up of musical numbers ranging from jazz and gospel to ragtime and blues. Tickets will be starting at $31.

The Bodyguard

(Mar. 20- Mar. 25)

The Bodyguard is based on a film and will be starring Grammy Award nominee and R&B singer-songwriter Deborah Cox. The show is based on a former Secret Service agent who has turned into a bodyguard to protect a superstar from a stalker. This romantic-thriller features classic songs like “I Will Always Love you” and “Queen of the Night.” Tickets will be starting at $39.

Beautiful — The Carole King Musical

(Mar. 27- Apr. 1)

This musical tells the true story of Carole King’s rise to stardom through her solo act in pop music. Through her partnership with her husband, Gerry Goffin, they wrote famous songs like “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” The show offers an array of music and took home the 2015 Grammy® for Best Musical Theater Album. Tickets will be starting at $46.

Waitress

(Apr. 24- Apr. 29)

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress who dreams to escape her small town and failing marriage. It showcases the power of friendship, motherhood and the strength to independently rebuild your own life. Tickets will be starting at $45.

The Sound of Music

(Jun. 5- Jun. 10)

The hills are alive with The Sound of Music as it returns to Tampa. The show is based on the real life story of the Von Trapp Family singers, one of the world’s best-known concert groups in the era immediately preceding World War II. Years later the songs from this musical have earned Tony, Grammy and Academy Award-winning Best Score performances and songs, including “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss” and the title song. Tickets will be starting at $31.

Keep your eyes peeled for when award winning shows like Les Miserables, Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen roll into Straz next season.

