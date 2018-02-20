Climate change is the topic at art exhibit at UT

STORY: Renown artist Julie Heffernan recent paintings have made a statement here at UT. The exhibit entitled When the Water Rises depicts Heffernan’s internal thoughts about climate change. Most of Heffernan’s masterpieces includes self-portraits where she embeds herself depicted as goddess of nature. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The art show is located at the Scarfone/Hartley Gallery in the Bailey Art Studio and will be up until March 3rd.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading... Related