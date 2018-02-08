Baseball takes two of three from Bentley in first series

BY SYDNEY RHODES

Last weekend the baseball team kicked off their season with a big-time win. The series was played at home against Bentley University, where they won the first game on Friday night by a decsive score of 5-0.

Second Basemen Drew Ehrhard is the only freshman on the Varsity team this Spring. He had his first hit and RBI of his collegiate career, a single to center field.

“As a freshman, my biggest goal is to do whatever it may be to help my team out whether it be on the field while I’m playing or in the dugout and being a part of the game there. The goal at the end of the day is always to win the National Championship and get that ring,” Ehrhard said. “I’m very excited to be playing for Tampa and to help steal wins this season.”

On Saturday Feb. 3, the Spartans lost a close game ending in seven to six in extra innings. The game went to 11 innings and Bentley scored within the last few minutes winning the second game. “Most importantly we won the series,” said Keven Pimental, a junior pitcher. “We would of liked to have swept them but it’s still very early in the season. I thought personally we played well, we had some good moments and some bad things that we will clean up before this big series on the road this weekend.”

UT rebounded on Sunday afternoon to win the series, crushing Bentley 6 to 1. Pimentel had a fantastic outing, pitching four scoreless innings and striking out five batters to take the win for the spartans.

“To prepare for this upcoming season, it started with fall workouts and fall scrimmages trying to learn as much as I can from Coach Sam. Then through the winter break, we kept working out back home and I kept with my throwing program. When spring came it was time to compete for a spot and get ready for the season”, Pimentel said.

The men’s baseball team has high hopes of winning a National Championship in late May.

“We have done quite a lot of practicing on every aspect of the game from our hitting to pitching to fielding to practicing our specific plays and everything else in between so hopefully we can continue to do well throughout the season,” Ehrhard said.

Next week, UT will face Georgia College on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in Milledgeville, Georgia.

“What I like most is how fast we have all bonded together and formed a family with this 2018 team,” Pimentel said. “We all have one common goal which is to win.”

Sydney Rhodes can be reached at sydney.rhodes@spartans.ut.edu