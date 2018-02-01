Swim Team finishes strong at Saint Leo

BY SYDNEY RHODES

The Women’s and Men’s Swim Team raced at Marion Bowman Aquatics in Saint Leo, Florida. They took on the Saint Leo Lions to close their regular season meets. The men beat Saint Leo with a total score of 149 to 113 and the women’s team won 156 to 106.

Throughout the race the women took first place in seven of the 14 races, and the men had three first place finishes. Sophomore Brett Saunders won the 200 Back at 1:52.73. He also took first in the 200 IM with the time of 1:55.23.

“We came back December 29 to start winter training, which is usually the hardest practices of the year,” Saunders said. “It was nice having the campus to ourselves. We have been practicing very well despite how broken down we are from training 11x a week.”

Saunders said he is also training hard and looking forward to nationals in March. Maureen Moore, a freshman, took first place in the 1,000 free clocking a time of 10:22.75. Moore had an injury to her shoulder at the beginning of the season.

“This season has been a growing/learning experience that I had never expected,” Moore said. “The goal I set for myself at the beginning of the year was to make it to NCAA Championship. I am still in pursuit of that goal.”

As for the women, McKenzie Street won the 100 backstroke in 1:08.47 and won the 200 Breast in 2:28.90.

“As with every meet, my goals are to have best times in my events, as well as to have fun. Our team provides a really fun, exciting and challenging environment, which helps us swim not only swim fast, but also have fun and enjoy what we are doing,” Street said.

Street was also training twice a day over winter break, along with the team. “During winter break, our schedule included two practices a day,” Street said. “This really helps us get into great shape before our upcoming conference meet in February. Training is going well. The team is working really hard and we are ready for big time drops in the coming weeks.”

The Spartans took first place in the 400 relay also, clocking an impressive 3:32.21. Freshman Hana Van Loock, sophomore Megan Waddell, senior Sophie Long and senior Katie Bayes were all a part of the relay.

Not only is the swim team closing the season with impressive wins and accomplishments, but the 2017/2018 team is very supportive and works well together.

“I think the team is comprised of people who genuinely want to work hard and be a part of a program that strives to perform at a high level,” Moore said. “Although I am only a freshman, I can tell how close the team is. I feel lucky to be a part of that and to be surrounded by people who understand what it’s like to be a collegiate swimmer.”

The regular swim season has come to an end and the team will now prepare for the Sunshine State Conference Championships, scheduled on Feb. 22 to 25 at the Clearwater Aquatic Center. Following this, the Spartans will move to the NCAA Championships held on March 14-17 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Sydney Rhodes can be reached at sydney.rhodes@spartans.ut.edu