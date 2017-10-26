UT dancers’ hardwork to be tested

By VERONICA GRAY

Grab your dancing shoes, UT’s Fall Dance Happening is here. On Oct. 25 at 8 p.m., the curtain went up on the first performance of the student-run dance event to the excitement of everyone involved. UT has been putting together Dance Happening for 27 years, allowing students from a variety of dance backgrounds ranging from several years to amature dancers to celebrate and express themselves through the art of dance.

“Dance Happening is a show for everyone,” said Anna Trattner, a senior applied dance major. “It’s choreographed entirely by students for students. Anyone can audition and be apart of it and it’s always really fun and a great experience to learn from your peers.”

Trattner has been participating in Dance Happening since her freshman year. This semester she is dancing in the show as well as having choreographed a piece. Dancing in Trattner’s piece is sophomore nursing major Sarah Wuerker.

“This is my first year in Dance Happening as a dancer,” Wuerker said. “I’m in two dances, Anna Trattner’s and Isabel Sicard’s, and I couldn’t be happier.”

The beauty of Dance Happening is the different people involved as well as the styles of dance being performed on stage. The event is open for all students, not just dance majors, giving the show a larger sense of community.

Sophomore International Business and Management major Taylor Martin is also dancing in the show and wants the students to know that everyone has worked hard on the show, putting hours in to prepare for all three performances. According to Wuerker all the of the hard work that goes into the show is due to the love of dance they have.

“We simply want to share our love for dance with people and in some cases to inspire, to make people feel or to even give someone a new perspective on things,” said Wuerker.

Knowing how hard everyone has worked, Trattner is hoping for a good turn out for Dance Happening. Martin wants her classmates and other students to attend dance happening not just for support of the art, but out support for the school.

“School spirit is the one thing that we are missing at our university, and attendance is the first step in changing it,” Trattner said.

There are two more chances to catch Dance Happening this week on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. and the event is free to the public.

