Using common found and store bought items, handcrafted items, or machines to make his art, California sculptor Tim Hawkinson builds his art based on his interpretation of nature, machines, mortality, the body, and human consciousness. UT students were able to view his works of art when his tour came to the R.K Bailey Art Studios. Multimedia reporter Alex Romero shows us more!

