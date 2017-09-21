iPhone X looks a lot like Samsung

by INDIRA MOOSAI

Apple’s iPhone X design was revealed at a product event Sept. 12, and though the phone won’t be released until late October, people are already obsessed. With flashy “new” features like facial recognition and OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diodes) display, it is easy to think this device is on the bleeding edge of mobile technology. However, Apple is using their brand to market phone capabilities that Samsung has been offering customers for years.

The iPhone X is “entirely screen,” a sleek design, just like Samsung’s. This was a good move on Apple’s part—it is a modern style that the company needed to maintain their lead in such a competitive market. Previous iPhone designs simply look outdated next to it. This (unfortunately) means no home button and no auxiliary jack; simply all screen.

The OLED display is superior in that it produces “accurate, stunning colors, true blacks, high brightness, and a 1,000,000 to 1 contrast ratio.” This means that the graphics will be higher quality compared to old iPhone models. Now, it will be up to standard with many Samsung models.

A feature everyone is excited about is face ID. As described by Apple, “Face ID is a secure way to unlock, authenticate, and pay.” Face ID consists of “more than 30,000 invisible dots,” which turns a point cloud into a map of your face. The company trusts this technology so much that it is the only form of authentication; features such as touch ID and even a typable pin are gone. This is troubling for those who don’t entirely trust the concept, for there is no alternative. Even at Apple’s press conference on September 12, Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president, failed to start the phone using face ID. It seems like Apple took a big a leap into futurism, and many may not be prepared to jump ahead with them.

Samsung, however, understands this. Some Samsung models use facial recognition in addition to other methods of authentication, like touch ID. This is because consumers don’t completely trust facial recognition technology; it is a smarter business move to ease them into the idea.

A unique concept of the iPhone X is that it incorporates “Animoji” using “TrueDepth camera.” Animoji consists of 12 emojis, such as a panda, pig, or robot. The TrueDepth camera allows your face to become animated as an emoji—like a Snapchat filter for the phone’s built-in camera! With this feature, they definitely knew their market and got ahead of Samsung in this area of interest.

One of the biggest issues with the iPhone X ise its price. You can now pre-order the iPhone X for $999 — the most expensive iPhone ever. The price is insane, and Samsung might be part of the reason why. Samsung makes OLED displays. Since Apple is now using OLED display too, they will need to stock up on this commodity. According to USA Today, OLED is in short supply, and since Samsung has been using it for so long, Apple has to wait their turn. Wayne Lam, an analyst with IHS Market, a tech research firm said, “basically you have to wait in line and Samsung takes the biggest orders at the price it wants to set.”

Apple has historically been at the top of the market for its simplicity and modern design, but things may get a bit more complicated now that the iPhone X debut has aroused so many Samsung comparisons.

Indira Moosai can be reached at indira.moosai@theminaretonline.com