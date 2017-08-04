Princeton Review ranks UT among top undergraduate institutions

By Sara Casareto

The Princeton Review recognized UT as one of the top institutions for undergraduate studies in the country for the sixth consecutive year. Of the roughly 2,500 universities in the U.S., only about 15 percent made this year’s list.

“Our reputation has increased tremendously,” said Eric Cardenas, the director of public information and publications. “I think [the Princeton Review ranking is] a testament to the expertise and commitment of our staff, and the successes of our students. It really validates that we are providing an excellent educational experience for our students.”

Recognizing UT as a medium-sized, diverse university, the Princeton Review acknowledged the campus as active and lively while still offering students an intimate classroom experience.

Since 2012, UT has received recognition by the Princeton Review, something UT never had before that year.

“I am so proud that my school was listed in the Princeton Review as one of the top schools in the country,” said Alexa Szachacz, a sophomore advertising and public relations major. “I love the University of Tampa and do not have one bad thing to say about it. I can’t wait to go back in the fall.”

UT was accepted this past year to join The Coalition for Access, Affordability, and Student Success, an organization founded by the Ivy League universities, University of Chicago, and Duke University. The Coalition is made up of schools that provide financial and academic support to students that are underrepresented and in financial need.

UT has a need-blind admission policy, which has resulted in many Pell-eligible students enrolling at UT. Students eligible to receive a Pell grant are those with significant financial needs. This past year, due to UT’s success with Pell-eligible students, the Coalition invited UT to join, giving these students access to the Coalition’s resources, before and during their college experience.

“We were invited to become a member because our Pell students graduate at almost the same rate that our non-Pell-eligible students do,” said Brent Benner, director of enrollment management at UT. “We have become so known to the extent that these elite universities are asking us to be part of their circle. This will be the first year that we will offer students the application for the Coalition.”

UT stands out among other schools chosen for the ranking due to its student characteristics as well as its classification as an international institution, according to Benner.

“Going to college at an international university like ours really prepares you better for the world,” said Benner. “Every business is an international business, every field is an international one. It really serves UT students well in their careers that they’ve worked with people different than them, lived with people different than them, and they’ve learned so much about the world.”

The Princeton Review’s ranking and university profiles can be found at PrincetonReview.com.

