Butts out for Trump; don’t stoop to his level

By INDIRA MOOSAI

Since the inauguration in January, we’ve seen copious protests against our new president, Donald J. Trump. We’ve seen celebrities take action. For instance, Shia LaBeouf initiated a four-year constant live-stream, titled “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US.” The project was described on its official website as “participatory performance artwork,” designed to encourage and celebrate peaceful resistance. We’ve seen women’s marches across the country, advocating for policies supporting issues such as women’s rights, immigration reform, LGBT rights and racial equality. On Feb. 13, a new type of protest emerged in Chicago — an organized mooning at the Trump Tower.

The protest was organized on a Facebook event page, presented by a group called S#!TSHOW. The event was titled Operation “Kiss Our Asses, Release Your Taxes!”

The Facebook group page states:

“In 2006, a Maryland state circuit court determined that mooning is a form of artistic expression protected by the First Amendment as a form of speech. Donald Trump doesn’t think the American people want to see his tax returns, so let’s show him that we do in the classiest way possible! Meet at 3:30 PM at Trump Tower, right in front by the riverside. At the crack of 4:00 PM (pun intended), we’ll pull down our pants for a whole 10 seconds and send a powerful message to the Washington elites.”

As stated, people believe that Trump needs to publicly release his tax returns, and they want to send the message in the “classiest way possible.” According to The Washington Times, some wrote messages on their rear ends saying “Dump Trump.” Others chanted, “Tell me what democracy looks like! This is what democracy looks like!” and proceeded to expose their behinds.

It makes sense, considering that many believe him to be classless and disrespectful. With this logic, shouldn’t we be classless and disrespectful in return? It seems to be the only language he processes. Therefore, sending a message in a demeaning way should be able to catch his attention.

It is a funny idea, and I’m sure it caught his attention. However, this means we are changing ourselves and our moral compass to adapt to his presidency; we are stooping down to his level.

After the mass mooning, Trump still did not release his tax returns. The chairman of the House Ways and Means, Rep. Kevin Brady, told reporters at CNN that his panel will not ask Trump to release his tax returns as he believes that “privacy and civil liberties are still important in this country.”

If there’s one lesson to take away from this, it’s that authority figures are not always the best characters. Sometimes, they aren’t figures to be idolized. We shouldn’t degrade ourselves for him; we should show him what class is, and why it is something to be admired. If there is something the people want to know, we must spread the message in a civil manner. We are all humans; we want to be treated with respect, and the best way to gain respect is to give respect. Please, let’s set an example for the America we want to live in.

