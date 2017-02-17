BREAKING— Body found near West parking garage

The body of a UT alumna was found in the vicinity of West Parking Garage Friday morning.

At 8:43 a.m., students received an email from the university informing them of West Parking Garage’s closure “due to a crime scene investigation.”

At 10:09 a.m., the university sent a follow up email stating a deceased female alumna was found. “TPD reported that there were no signs of foul play at the scene,” according to the email.

The garage is now reopened to the public.

UPDATE (Feb. 17 11:05 p.m.): The deceased student was indentified as Hannah Cimon, ’16, according to the Tampa Bay Times. She was found outside West Parking Garage, near North Boulevard.