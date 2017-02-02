Movies of 2017: from superheroes to princesses

BY VERONICA GRAY

The year 2016 had a lot of mixed reviews, especially in movies. Here’s one example. junior international business and management major, Katie Godwin, found Captain America: Civil War lacking in comparison to other Captain America movies.

“This did not live up to that expectation,” she said, “The plot was thin and getting through to the end of the movie felt like torture.” Godwin said.

However, freshman Taylor Livingston thought the movie was great.

“It was overall a great movie plot-wise and had some good character development.” While there are still mixed reviews on movies like Captain America: Civil War and other movies that were highly anticipated last year, 2017’s line up is promising to be another mixed year for superheroes, nostalgia and of course more sequels and reboots.

Superheroes

This year we are getting two DC Comics movies, Wonder Woman and Justice League. Wonder Woman’s stand alone movie has been anticipated since Gal Gadot debuted in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. This year, we finally get to see the Amazon heroine in action, backed up by Chris Pine, who has recently starred in the new Star Trek movie series, as Steve Trevor, a U.S. Air Force pilot who is rescued by Diana. The movie is set to release this summer on Jun. 2. Following Wonder Woman is DC Comic’s Justice League. The hero line up for this movie includes Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman, The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher). This will be the first appearance of Aquaman and Cyborg in the DC movie universe. Justice League premiers Nov. 17.

This is also a big year for Marvel as they are releasing not only the usual two movies, but also a third feature film as well. The first is Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2, the sequel to Marvel’s 2014 summer hit. We return to space to join Gamora, Star-lord, Drax, Rocket and Baby Groot on another ride to save the galaxy on May 5. The second is the return/reboot of Spiderman with Spider-man: Homecoming. Tom Holland returns in his role as Peter Parker following his adventures with the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War. The movie is kept under wraps other than what we have seen in trailers, which includes a cameo by Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man. We will see Spiderman back in action Jul. 7. The third Marvel film is the third installment in Thor’s solo films. Thor: Ragnarok was teased last year in an end credit of Doctor Strange and has promised to bring in the big names of the Marvel universe including an appearance from Hulk, who hasn’t been seen since Avengers: Age of Ultron. Thor returns in the fall, Nov. 3.

The Year of Sequels & Reboots

2017 is also showing to be another big year for sequels and reboots. Movies like Despicable Me and Cars are seeing a third installment released this year with Despicable Me 3 and Cars 3. We have not seen much other than teaser trailers from either movie, but Disney’s newest Pixar film is looking to take a serious turn in Lightning McQueen’s story in this new movie. We also have heard of War for the Planet of the Apes which is the third installment of the Planet of the Apes reboot coming this summer. Other franchises are also adding third or fourth movies to their list with titles such as Insidious: Chapter 4 and Pitch Perfect 3.

“I don’t know if I’m looking forward to this one, or if I’m just interested to see what they spin this time,” Godwin said about Pitch Perfect 3.

Also under the Disney umbrella is the fifth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise with Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is set to release in May. Leaving the safe and family friendly zone, a possessed doll makes its way back to the big screen in Annabelle 2 which is set to release this summer. Also making a return is the sequel to 2012’s Prometheus and prequel to the Alien franchise is being released this year as Alien: Covenant on May 19. The director for Alien: Covenant, Ridley Scott, also has executive producer credits on another sequel and technically a reboot under the Blade Runner movie series titled Blade Runner 2049, which is set to release this fall. Keanu Reeves (Matrix, 47 Ronin) is reprising his role as assassin John Wick in February under the sequel John Wick: Chapter 2. Also reprising a role is Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the final installment of the Wolverine movie series. Logan has already generated high interest with trailers and fans knowing that this will be the last time Hugh Jackman will be portraying the mutant hero. Logan is set to release this March.

Childhood Reboots & Animation

As in recent years, 2017 is pulling out nostalgia to draw in crowds. Disney is continuing their live action reboots of their classics with the highly anticipated release of Beauty & the Beast. Emma Watson (Harry Potter series) is the newest actress to take on a classic Disney princess with Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey, A Walk Among the Tombstones) co-starring as Beast/Prince Adam. The movie is set to release this spring, March 17. Following the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the nostalgia trend, Lionsgate is releasing Power Rangers this spring. Also coming out Feb. 10 is the sequel to The Lego Movie, The Lego Batman Movie starring Will Arnett as Batman. Coming this summer is another animated childhood classic. Starring Ed Helms, previous credits include The Hangover and The Office, as Mr. Krupp, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie makes its way to theatres this summer, June 2.

These are only a few of the movies yet to be released. Junior Criminology major Daniel Driscoll commented on what he was looking forward to this year.

“I look forward to the new Scarface movie featuring Leonardo Dicaprio as Tony Montana,” Driscoll said, “I loved the original and hope the new one will be just as good.” Godwin is also looking forward to movies like Thor: Ragnarok and Beauty and the Beast.

Veronica Gray can be reached at veronica.sansur@spartans.ut.edu