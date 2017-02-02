Dough-not worry, be happy

BY MEGAN MEYERS

Tampa is one city that does not lack great places to wine and dine, indulge and enjoy, and eat your heart out. Whether you’ve had a bad day or the weather is a tad gloomy, a sweet treat is sure to brighten your mood. If you haven’t checked out these four dessert locations, here’s a little motivation to add them to your bucket list.

Sprinkles Cupcakes and Ice Cream

717 S Dakota Ave.

Those in need of a pick-me-up will find flavors on flavors of freshly made cupcakes at Sprinkles Cupcakes located in Hyde Park Village. Sprinkles has classic cupcake flavors such as vanilla and chocolate as well as some unique options such as banana peanut butter and triple cinnamon. For coffee lovers and tea drinkers, there is a Cuban coffee flavored cupcake as well as chai tea latte.

Ice cream and cookies are also served at this spectacular cupcake shop and if someone can’t decide on what sweet treat they want to devour, freshly baked cookies can be combined with ice cream to create an ice cream sandwich. And a scoop of ice cream with a cupcake in a cup is also an option. To add even more fun to the spectacular Sprinkles shop, a cupcake ATM is located right outside. Yes, this works just like a bank ATM, but instead of cash, you end up with a sweet and scrumptious treat. The best part about the cupcake ATM is that it is working 24/7. “I love the cupcake ATM because I don’t have to worry about the shop being open when I want a Sprinkles Cupcake,” said senior public relations major Victoria Mancini.

Datz Dough

2602 S MacDill Ave.

Ice cream, cookies, brownies, cakes, and more. What’s not to love? Datz has a reputation for leaving a great impression on those who eat their food and even more so for those who indulge in their desserts. Datz’s dessert room is called “Dough” and is located right next to the actual restaurant.

“Dough is my all time favorite dessert spot in Tampa,” junior exercise science major Ashley Stanek said. “I highly recommend for any and all doughnut flavors.”

Dough’s breakfast options are available until 11 a.m. and include a ‘Dough Dozen” homemade doughnuts for only $10. Perfect for a gathering or for maybe a huge craving (no judgment), Datz’s “Crowd Pleaser” comes with 50 doughnuts for $55. Flavorful cakes are baked to perfection and available to order in small or large sizes in the dessert room. One-of-a-kind cake flavors range from Brownie Cheesecake all the way to Pink Lemonade. One of the popular items on the menu is the infamous doughnut cone. Any flavor ice cream or gelato can be topped onto these freshly made sweet cones. Datz Dough is open Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday 7 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Mr. Penguin

1920 W Platt St.

1155 S Dale Mabry Hwy #11.

Regular gelato can’t compare to the combination of flavorful icy gelato and creamy soft serve to create Mr. Penguin’s popular “Gelati” treats. The soft serve comes in three options: vanilla, chocolate or swirl. The Italian ice comes in 30 different flavors.

“Cookies and Cream gelato with vanilla soft serve is always my go-to order,” junior sports management major Hannah Crowe said. “I get it every two weeks because I can never stay away too long.” A few other flavors are root beer, coconut, cherry, and banana. The nifty ice cream joint is open Monday-Thursday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. There are two separate locations of Mr. Penguin in Tampa but both have the same menu.

Snobachi

2206 E 7th Ave.

Snobachi is a new addition to Ybor City. Not only is this rolled ice cream delicious to the tummy, but also the creation of the dessert is quite fantastic to the eyes.

“To be honest I didn’t even originally go to Snobachi because of the ice cream, but I went so I could watch the creation process,” said junior marketing major Ann Oneil. `

At Snobachi, the ice cream is prepared in front of you using liquid nitrogen. You can choose a flavor and watch it turn into a frozen treat right in front of you. After the treat is rolled and made, sauces and tasty toppings are added. To lean a bit on the healthier side, fresh fruit is available as a topping as well. If you want to experience this creation, stop by Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. or stop in on Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Megan Meyers can be reached at megan.meyers@spartans.ut.edu