PHOTOS:The Best of Next Big Thing

Kongos perform hits like "Come With Me Now"
Photos By REGINA GONZALEZ and SELENE SAN FELICE
Some of today’s biggest alternative acts rocked Tampa this weekend for 97x’s Next Big Thing festival at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater. Bands included (and pictured) Kongos, Phantogram, The Naked and Famous and Judah & The Lion.
Judah Akers of Judah & The Lion
Nate Zuercher of Judah & The Lion
Alisa Xayalith of the Naked and Famous
The Naked and Famous perform hit “Higher”
Judah & The Lion give a bonus acoustic set at sundown.
Judah Akers and Nate Nate Zuercher
Johnny Kongos
Jesse Kongos
Daniel and Jesse Kongos
Dylan Kongos
Sarah Barthel of Phantogram
Phantogram takes the stage as one of the main sets with their hit “You Don’t Get Me High Anymore”
Josh Carter of Phantogram
Selene San Felice and Regina Gonzalez can be reached at selene.sanfelice@theminaretonline.com and regina.gonzalez@theminaretonline.com. Follow them on Instagram @seleniepanini and @reginamarie_g.
