PHOTOS:The Best of Next Big Thing

Posted on December 5, 2016 in A&E, Features, Multimedia, Music, Top News

Kongos perform hits like "Come With Me Now"

Photos By REGINA GONZALEZ and SELENE SAN FELICE

Some of today’s biggest alternative acts rocked Tampa this weekend for 97x’s Next Big Thing festival at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater. Bands included (and pictured) Kongos, Phantogram, The Naked and Famous and Judah & The Lion.

Judah Akers of Judah & The Lion
dsc_0779
Nate Zuercher of Judah & The Lion
dsc_0805
dsc_0812
Alisa Xayalith of the Naked and Famous
Alisa Xayalith of the Naked and Famous
The Naked and Famous perform hit "Higher"
The Todd couples store gives out lube, condom lollipops and more
Judah & The Lion give a bonus acoustic set at sundown.
Judah Akers and Nate Nate Zuercher
dsc_0866
dsc_0871
dsc_0878
Kongos perform hits like "Come With Me Now"
Johnny Kongos
Jesse Kongos
Daniel and Jesse Kongos
Dylan Kongos
Sarah Barthel of Phantogram
dsc_0981
Phantogram takes the stage as one of the main sets with their hit "You Don't Get Me High Anymore"
Josh Carter of Phantogram
Selene San Felice and Regina Gonzalez can be reached at selene.sanfelice@theminaretonline.com and regina.gonzalez@theminaretonline.com. Follow them on Instagram @seleniepanini and @reginamarie_g.

