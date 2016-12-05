PHOTOS:The Best of Next Big Thing

Photos By REGINA GONZALEZ and SELENE SAN FELICE

Some of today’s biggest alternative acts rocked Tampa this weekend for 97x’s Next Big Thing festival at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater. Bands included (and pictured) Kongos, Phantogram, The Naked and Famous and Judah & The Lion.

Judah Akers of Judah & The Lion Nate Zuercher of Judah & The Lion Alisa Xayalith of the Naked and Famous The Naked and Famous perform hit “Higher” The Todd couples store gives out lube, condom lollipops and more Judah & The Lion give a bonus acoustic set at sundown. Judah Akers and Nate Nate Zuercher Kongos perform hits like “Come With Me Now” Johnny Kongos Jesse Kongos Daniel and Jesse Kongos Dylan Kongos Sarah Barthel of Phantogram Phantogram takes the stage as one of the main sets with their hit “You Don’t Get Me High Anymore” Josh Carter of Phantogram

